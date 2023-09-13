Falkirk Fury: Junior women are defeated in pre-season friendly
The under-18 side, which was mainly composed of under-16 players, led 13-7 after the opening period and then went on to 20-19 at the half-time interval in what was a low scoring game.
Despite this strong start, a poor third and fourth quarter saw the home side pull ahead for a comfortable win. Gladiators like the Falkirk side had a number of under-16 players in their line-up, with coach Dave Cooper rotating players throughout.
Fury’s team inlcuded: Rose Tyrell, Edie McBain, Jodie Girvan, Eiligh Jack, Poppy Duncan, Beth Sneddon, Kyla Torrance, Jess Cram, Emily Irvine, Ava Gallagher, Katie Marrs.