Falkirk Fury junior men move top after storming to victory over Ayr in SBC league match
The scoreline did not reflect the fact that Storm were still in the game at the half, only six points behind. However, a 30-13 third period blew the game open as Fury cruised to victory over their Scottish Cup final opponents just as they had done in that match. Daniel Velykk led Fury with 24 points with Alex Low behind on 17 points while Oliver Coffey hit 14 points.
Fury’s junior women also recorded a strong win at the weekend with a 58-39 win.
Top scorers on the day were Rose Tyrell with a strong performance and 18 points. Poppy Duncan hit 15 points and Edie McBain 11 points. This weekend sees them also face Blaze.