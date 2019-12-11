Falkirk Fury Junior and Cadette women make it to Scottish Cup finals

Two of Falkirk Fury’s women teams made it through to the Scottish Cup final, with the U18 junior side clinching their place in a nailbiting finale.

The Cadette’s booked their place in the final showdown with a comfortable 64-22 win over West Lothian Wolves, but it was a much tighter affair at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley as the U18s edged through by a point in a 58-57 win over St Mirren as two of Scotland’s top sides battled it out.

Fury, who had twice beaten the Paisley side this season in the Scottish Division 1 Championship, were seven clear at 58-51 with under a minute to play, but two long range 3’s from the Saints side closed the game with 15 seconds remaining. Fury ran out the clock for the win and a place in the Scottish Cup Final against either Lady Rocks or Perth Phoenix.

Abby Rutter and Molly Waddell top scored on 14 apiece with Pelly Kidd and Katie McEwan with 11 apiece.

There was also some controversy with the scoreline in the first quarter showing 21-18 to St Mirren when it should have been 23-16 to Fury. Fury head coach John Bunyan told the Falkirk Herald that the game film has been sent to the Basketball Scotland for investigation as to how the potentially game changing error was made.

Meanwhile, the Fury U16s reached the Scottish Cup Final with a great display on the road.

Chelsey Hughes top scored for the Falkirk side with 22pts with Sophie Cram on 18pts. With Wolves having 4 of their team recently selected to the Scotland U16 squad, to Fury’s two, the 20-8 opening quarter that Fury had, clearly did not reflect these selections and with one of Fury’s selected players – Captain Emily Melrose, playing only a few minutes due to injury, this was a testimony to the great group of players coach Rebecca Lonsdale has in her squad.

A strong third period by Fury stemmed a Wolves revival and the Falkirk side can now look forward to the Scottish Cup Final where they will face either Lady Rocks or City of Edinburgh.