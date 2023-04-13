News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

Falkirk Fury: John Bunyan's senior men establish 30-point lead after play-off semi-final first leg

A three-point shot from Falkirk Fury’s Bantu Burroughs on the buzzer gave his team a stunning 88-58 home victory over St Mirren last Friday in the home leg of basketball’s senior men’s Scottish play-off semi-finals.

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:06 BST- 2 min read

The play-offs see the top-four teams battle it out in two-leg ties for the final trophy of the season.

With Fury finishing runners-up in the league and Saints third, this was expected to be a much closer game despite Fury’s 25-point win over Saints two weeks previously.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Saints had no answer to Murray Hendry and Burroughs with 29 and 27 points respectively.

Bantu Burroughs had great game against St Mirren (Pics Alex Johnson)Bantu Burroughs had great game against St Mirren (Pics Alex Johnson)
Bantu Burroughs had great game against St Mirren (Pics Alex Johnson)
Most Popular

With Eddy Leginas, American Javon Daniels, current Caledonia Gladiators forward Oscar Baldwin and Adnan Jalil all in top form, Fury were inspired and scorelines of 21-16 and 20-18 gave them a seven-point half-time lead.

Their scoring was led by Hendry with seven personal and Baldwin with six in the opening period, with the second stanza seeing Fury raining threes down on Saints, with Daniels with back-to-back treys and Leginas and Burroughs adding one apiece from beyond the arc.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the game saw a significant change in the third as Fury continued their scoring with 21 but upped their defence to hold Saints to nine points.

Hendry scored 13 points, with Daniels and Burroughs hitting from downtown and Fury now 19 points clear going into the final quarter, when a 26-15 scoreline gave a 30-point win overall.

Falkirk Fury head coach John Bunyan watching semi-final first legFalkirk Fury head coach John Bunyan watching semi-final first leg
Falkirk Fury head coach John Bunyan watching semi-final first leg

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “I want to highlight the performance from Eddy Leginas, who played through some pain after picking up an injury in training. Murray and Bantu were outstanding, but our job is only half done.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second leg is tomorrow at the Lagoon Centre in Paisley with a 7.45pm tip.

Meanwhile, Fury senior women go into the away second leg of their play-off championship semi-final against top seeds Edinburgh University this weekend with a 58-point deficit to overcome from the first leg.

This season has seen the Falkirk side finish fourth in the Scottish Division 1 in the regular season, but with Uni’s training and their team similar to their WBBL seasons, a domestic treble for them is likely after already taking the league and cup titles.

Falkirk Fury on the attack against St MirrenFalkirk Fury on the attack against St Mirren
Falkirk Fury on the attack against St Mirren
Related topics:St Mirren