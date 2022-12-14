Falkirk Fury head into key title clash with rivals St Mirren with 'a must win' attitude

The Sony Centre sponsored side host the Paisley outfit at Grangemouth Sports Complex as they look to chase down their 13th national title over a ten season period.

During that time period, the senior men, who are the current Scottish Cup holders, have won five Scottish Divison One League Championships, five Scottish Cup titles and 2 play-off Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That record puts them at the very top of the Scottish game in terms of titles but the competition has never been closer, with this current campaign showing that with as many as seven teams out for glory.

Unlike other seasons, a larger majority of clubs are regularly beating each other.

Fury have two losses themselves this season and a third could prove costly in trying to secure their seventh Championship title, according to head coach John Bunyan.

He said ahead of the match: “Looking at St Mirren, they are clearly playing well and had a similar scoreline to ourselves against Kings, the team we have both played in our last games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So going into the match there does not appear to be a lot between us and the Saints. The league is just like that this season across the board.

“We have had injury issues arise from that last game with four players who would normally be in our 12 not available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That said, we played solid defence on the day, executed well on offence, but most of all, got the win in what was a must win situation.

"Our guards, Bantu Burroughs and Eddy Leginas continue to deliver their excellent form has been vital for the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have focused a lot on transition in terms of our offence getting out early on the break, sharing the ball when we need to and in terms of defence, transition has also been a key we work at in every practice.

“Our fans love Friday night basketball and we know they will play a key part in what should be a competitive and sporting game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fury have had a string of away games in what the boss has called a “dreadful schedule” that has seen them play only one home match over a six week period.

That schedule has seen them get road wins over Dunfermline Reign and Edinburgh Kings but away defeats by two points to Glasgow University and a key loss at current leaders Boroughmuir Blaze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bunyan said: “This will be only our fourth home game in 12 weeks of basketball and first and foremost that is not good for the fans or developing the game.