Falkirk Fury four help Scotland beat Wales at Four Nations Tournament

Falkirk Fury had four stars play their part for Scotland at the recent Four Nations Tournament in Manchester last weekend.

The Sony Centre sponsored club’s Jan Adamski, Jay Bunyan, Will Claydon and Tia Quinn all travelled down south – helping the men and women’s under-15 sides to wins over Wales.

The Scots however went down to strong English sides with the men’s team staying close right to the end against a quick, aggressive Irish side as they edged Scotland out in those ties.

The Four Nations Tournament was held over two days at the National Performance Centre in Manchester and the Scots got off to a great start with big wins over Wales.

Tia in action (Photo: Gary Smith)

Fury's Tia Quinn played in the Welsh match that saw a 97-39 winning scoreline. In the men's game, it was an equally impressive scoreline with a 92-48 win for the Scots with Jay and Will producing solid performances.

In the England and Ireland men's games, all three Fury representatives were involved in the action, getting on the scoresheet in both ties and making solid contributions at both ends of the floor.

A gritty performance against the Irish, who only lost by ten to England, just fell short for the Scots.

Both the Scottish teams finished in third spot overall and both squads, players and coaches can take a lot away from a tough, thrilling weekend of international competition.

Highlights for the Fury players included Will being in the Scotland starting line-up for the matches against Wales and England.

Jan produced a memorable piece of shot-blocking that sparked a key Scots run while Jay averaged the most court time for the men’s side, hitting 18 minutes and 37 seconds per game.

Finally, for Tia, she was of course involved and played a key role in Scotland’s biggest win of the weekend.

Falkirk Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “The tournament saw fantastic team spirit and sportsmanship from the Scottish players, including our own Fury four.

"There was great input from their coaching staff and tremendous support from the travelling fans.”

The Fury family now look forward to this Sunday’s annual awards event, celebrating another year of success on the court.