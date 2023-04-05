Falkirk Fury: Former stars visit club after BBL Trophy win with Caledonia Gladiators

Current Fury ace Oscar Baldwin also helped the Glasgow side win their first British trophy in 20 years, and he was welcomed to the court alongside former Fury players Ali Fraser, Jonny Bunyan and Fraser Malcolm. For the three former Fury stars, it was one of the main highlights of their basketball careers, which has included winning trophies with Fury in Scottish basketball’s league systems, and being part of the Scotland and Great Britain national team squads.

In 2018, Ali, Jonny and Fraser were in Scotland's starting five at the Commonwealth Games team that finished fourth at the tournament in Australia with Malcolm and Jonny also representing Scotland at the 2022 games recently. All three attended district schools with Ali at Graeme High, Jonny at Falkirk High and Fraser at Larbert High. Jonny, the Gladiators’ captain has seen his career take 14 Scottish titles with Fury, gain a scholarship in the USA and now play in his 12th season with the pro-basketball side. Fraser also won several Scottish titles with Fury before heading to Iceland for a season, prior to gaining a scholarship in the US. He had a successful spell in the States before returning to Scotland and signing for the then pro-side Glasgow Rocks. Ali won a Euro C Championship with Scotland as a 16 year-old alongside Jonny, and just missed out in his second Commonwealth Games in 2022 due to an injury, that also hampered his chances of being involved in that final victory. He too has been a Fury stalwart in the past.

Fury head coach John Bunyan, who has coached all three players while at Fury and now coaches Baldwin the senior men’s team, said: “It is an amazing achievement for Falkirk and Fury that we have and continue to be able to produce such great basketball players. Jonny, Ali and Fraser along with Oscar are part of a fantastic Gladiators side that really put Scottish basketball on the map.

"The BBL comprises at least 50 per cent plus of American players plus a large number from places like Canada and Europe. So, to be able to secure a place in a BBL side means you have to be at the top of your game.