Falkirk Fury: First win of the league season for senior women over Boroughmuir Blaze

Falkirk Fury senior women got their first league win of the season, by four points over capital side Blaze.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Feb 2024, 00:52 GMT
Shannon Flippard (Photo: Gary Smith)Shannon Flippard (Photo: Gary Smith)
After a 15-15 opening period, the second quarter was edged 18-16 by Blaze to lead by two points at the half.

In the third, captain Shannon Flippard and guard Rachel Penman led Fury to an 18-12 quarter and a four-point lead going into the final stanza.

That quarter saw Blaze take the lead with three minutes to play at 55-54, but a huge three from Lucy Rafferty gave Fury a lead for good at 59-56. The teams then traded free throws with Fury taking it 62-58.

Flippard led Fury on 18 points, with Penman on 13. Sophie Cram got nine and Rafferty seven. Fury had great minutes from all players.

