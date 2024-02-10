Falkirk Fury: First win of the league season for senior women over Boroughmuir Blaze

Shannon Flippard (Photo: Gary Smith)

After a 15-15 opening period, the second quarter was edged 18-16 by Blaze to lead by two points at the half.

In the third, captain Shannon Flippard and guard Rachel Penman led Fury to an 18-12 quarter and a four-point lead going into the final stanza.

That quarter saw Blaze take the lead with three minutes to play at 55-54, but a huge three from Lucy Rafferty gave Fury a lead for good at 59-56. The teams then traded free throws with Fury taking it 62-58.