Falkirk Fury: First win of the league season for senior women over Boroughmuir Blaze
After a 15-15 opening period, the second quarter was edged 18-16 by Blaze to lead by two points at the half.
In the third, captain Shannon Flippard and guard Rachel Penman led Fury to an 18-12 quarter and a four-point lead going into the final stanza.
That quarter saw Blaze take the lead with three minutes to play at 55-54, but a huge three from Lucy Rafferty gave Fury a lead for good at 59-56. The teams then traded free throws with Fury taking it 62-58.
Flippard led Fury on 18 points, with Penman on 13. Sophie Cram got nine and Rafferty seven. Fury had great minutes from all players.