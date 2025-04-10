Falkirk Fury favourites key to Caledonia Gladiators' successful reset

Fury legend Jonny Bunyan was named Gladiators’ new head coach in February (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Caledonia Gladiators’ head coach Jonny Bunyan -fresh off sealing SBC Play-Off glory with Falkirk Fury – has led his pro-Scottish side to crucial back-to-back wins in Super League Basketball.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EK-based Gladiators defeated third-placed Sheffield Sharks on the road before toppling second-placed Leicester Riders two days later at home.

And those wins have boosted the Scottish teams chances of making the Play-Offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another Fury face, forward Fraser Malcolm, has also played his role in the team’s turnaround.

After a shocking start to the campaign which saw Gladiators rooted to the bottom and facing unrest across the club – Bunyan stepped up from his development officer role to lead the club’s senior men after retiring as a pro-player last year to return to Fury.

Bunyan started in February and after several close games, he picked up a first win against Newcastle Eagles on the road followed up shortly afterwards with another win against Bristol.

The team saw some close single-digit defeats thereafter but now another quick-fire succession of wins has the Gladiators within six points of Surrey in second-bottom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With assistant coach Darryl Wood also playing a key role - the team have found renewed team chemistry with American stars Trevond Barnes, Jett Speelman and Prince Onwas all big contributors.

The signing of Spanish guard Albert Ventura, a former Spanish ACB player and point guard Devearl Ramsey, 27-year-old University of Nevada ace, has also brought stability and firepower in this position.

The British contingent of former Fury star Malcolm – who has scored 13 and 12 points respectively in recent outings – Toto Fagbenli, Fahro Alihodzic, Theo Hughes and Patrick Whelan have also been key in the side's revival.

Gladiators under Bunyan and Wood have brought the full force of the team's size to the court combined with huge scoring from Speelman and Ramsey.

Gladiators have to win at least four of their six remaining games but both Bunyan and Malcolm can be proud of the impact they have had no matter what happens over the next few weeks.