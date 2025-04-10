Falkirk Fury favourites key to Caledonia Gladiators' successful reset
EK-based Gladiators defeated third-placed Sheffield Sharks on the road before toppling second-placed Leicester Riders two days later at home.
And those wins have boosted the Scottish teams chances of making the Play-Offs.
Another Fury face, forward Fraser Malcolm, has also played his role in the team’s turnaround.
After a shocking start to the campaign which saw Gladiators rooted to the bottom and facing unrest across the club – Bunyan stepped up from his development officer role to lead the club’s senior men after retiring as a pro-player last year to return to Fury.
Bunyan started in February and after several close games, he picked up a first win against Newcastle Eagles on the road followed up shortly afterwards with another win against Bristol.
The team saw some close single-digit defeats thereafter but now another quick-fire succession of wins has the Gladiators within six points of Surrey in second-bottom.
With assistant coach Darryl Wood also playing a key role - the team have found renewed team chemistry with American stars Trevond Barnes, Jett Speelman and Prince Onwas all big contributors.
The signing of Spanish guard Albert Ventura, a former Spanish ACB player and point guard Devearl Ramsey, 27-year-old University of Nevada ace, has also brought stability and firepower in this position.
The British contingent of former Fury star Malcolm – who has scored 13 and 12 points respectively in recent outings – Toto Fagbenli, Fahro Alihodzic, Theo Hughes and Patrick Whelan have also been key in the side's revival.
Gladiators under Bunyan and Wood have brought the full force of the team's size to the court combined with huge scoring from Speelman and Ramsey.
Gladiators have to win at least four of their six remaining games but both Bunyan and Malcolm can be proud of the impact they have had no matter what happens over the next few weeks.