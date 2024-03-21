Falkirk Fury: Fabulous five are off to Dublin to represent Scotland U16s at basketball Four Nations

FABULOUS FURY FIVE: Bethany Sneddon, Andrew Henderson, Taylan Ertekin, Rachel Dagger and Adama Hainey (Pics by Gary Smith/Alex Johnson)

The Fury five will travel across the Irish Sea next week to face up with hosts Ireland, England and Wales as part of the women’s and men’s U16 teams respectively.

All five players have been key to the outstanding campaign’s had by their respective Fury cadet and cadette teams.

Dagger and Sneddon recently helped lift the SBC Scottish Cup, with their side currently sitting at 18 wins and only one loss in the SBC Division One.

Likewise, Henderson, Hainey and Ertekin’s side have been at the top of their game, just losing out in the Scottish Cup final but still very much in contention to win their league trophy.

All five players also continue to play for their respective Fury under-18 sides, making the step up often.

Falkirk Fury’s head coach, John Bunyan, was left delighted after hearing the news that the group earned a national team call-up.

He said: “All five players have been tremendously dedicated to the sport since coming into our club from primary school programmes.

"In the past four seasons in particular they have had to fight through the Covid-19 pandemic - training outdoors, and of course missing a whole season of competition.

During the under-14 age group, the four of them were in outstanding club teams, going unbeaten when competition resumed, and for the past two seasons at under-16 level, they have all developed into talented players and great individuals on and off the court.

"I have to give a big shout out to all our coaches who have helped develop them over the past six seasons and to their parents for their continued support.

“Basketball is a hugely popular sport in Scotland and the rest of the UK - it is no small feat to achieve international status.

“Taking on the best players in the country is something all athletes want to do at any sport and for the fabulous Fury five, this will be their big chance.”