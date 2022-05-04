Falkirk Fury earn finals place with 79-66 home victory

Burroughs celebrates scoring basket

It was Fury's talented trio of guards who were the big scorers for the Falkirk side, with Lithuanian Eddy Leginas leading the Sony sponsored side on 22, American Trey Whitley on 21 and former Rocks player Bantu Burroughs on 18.

Lilthuanian centre Evaldis Burksaitis had seven, with Greek forward Greg Fousas, captain for the game, on six personal.

Fury took the opening period 21-14, Leginas leading that spell with eight personal. The second quarter was tight with both teams working hard on defence, resulting in a 15 points apiece period.

The third saw the Kings bounce back with a 22-18 quarter.

Fury had success in that spell, mainly behind the arc, with four threes, two from Leginas, one from Burroughs and one from the hard working Scotty Russell.

But it was not until the final quarter that Fury established a solid lead, ending up in a 13-point win and a 12-point win over the two legs. Bantu Burroughs proved unstoppable in the final period with 11 personal.

Fury now face St Mirren in the play-offs final and this two-leg series can rightly be dubbed the champions final with Saints having won the league with Fury finishing runners-up and winning the Scottish Cup.

Due to hall issues with elections, Saints kindly agreed that Fury could host the second leg.

The first leg is on Friday at Linwood sports centre with a 7.20pm tip and the second is at Grangemouth Sports Complex this Sunday, May 8 with a 2pm tip.

Spectators are welcome at both games and admission will be free at both games.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: "There have been some classic and close games all season between ourselves, Kings and St Mirren, with very little between the three teams.

"This was a sporting and enthralling game and I have to thank our great support for getting us the win in that fourth period.

"We worked really hard as a team, not just on court with our players, but with our coaches and Keith has come up big for us recently in that respect.

"We know the two games over St Mirren are going to be tough and we will need to be at our best in both games to make it a season title double."

Meanwhile, ex-Fury stars Jonny Bunyan and Fraser Malcolm starred as Glasgow Rocks won 96-72 at Sheffield Sharks last weekend to clinch a place in the British Basketball League Play-Off semi-finals with a 17-point aggregate success.

Rocks next face Leicester Riders over two legs.

