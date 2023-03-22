Falkirk Fury defeat title rivals St Mirren, hitting 15 three's in the process

Former Glasgow Rocks Burroughs hit eight three’s in his 24-point game tally that saw Fury burn Saints with a total of 15 treys behind the arc and hold the Paisley side to a mere 17 points scored in stunning second half defensive display.

The Sony Centre sponsored side’s whopping 25 point win Paisley puts Fury into second spot in the table, now above Saints.

Capital side Boroughmuir Blaze continue to lead the table with only one loss. Fury sit second on three losses and while Fury still have Blaze to play at Grangemouth Sports Centre in their last game of the season, Fury will need another team to also inflict a loss on Blaze if they are to be Scottish champions.

05-11-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. One year and 226 days of UK wide coronavirus restriction measures. Day 89 of almost no restrictions. Scotland is now below Level zero, Level 0. GRANGEMOUTH. Grangemouth Sports Complex. Sony Centre Fury v Stirling Knights. Senior league Soho Wealth Scottish Basketball Championship 2021-2022. Bantu Burroughs 5 (Fury).

Saints began the game strongly and the Falkirk side were 27-21 behind at the end of the first period, Fury had already made four three’s with Burroughs getting his first two in that spell.

Lithuanian guard Eddy Leginas and current BBL Gladiators forward Oscar Baldin were also on target from behind the arc. Murray Hendry and Adnan Jalil were also on the scoresheet as Fury shared the ball on offence in the first.

The second saw Fury tighten their defence and edge closer to the Paisley side with a 19-16 second quarter and the gap reduced to three points at the half, 43-40. Two three’s from US guard Javon Daniels and a second from Leginas kept the shooting from the perimeter rolling with Baldwin proving a handful inside with three baskets in the paint.

Fury took control of the game for good with a 23-8 third quarter, that saw Daniels get his third three of the game and Burroughs add a further two three’s to his tally. Fury moved to a 12 point lead going into the final period.

That spell saw Fury continue to be on fire from beyond the arc with Burroughs producing a one man show with four more three's and taking his tally to eight three’s for the game - a tally that saw the former Scotland International with incredibly only three shots in his points total.

Meanwhile, Murray Hendry was giving a show of his own with a series of spectacular dunks as Saints ended the game 25 points adrift.

Burroughs was the games top scorer on 24 points personal with Leginas and Baldwin sharing 30 while Hendry had 12, Daniels ten and Jalil seven points personal.

Fury play North Lanarkshire Chiefs this Friday on the road.

Head coach Bunyan said of the performance: “The key was our defence in the second half. To hold a team of St Mirren's calibre to single digits in the third and fourth quarters took a lot of hard work, not just on the night but through the whole season.