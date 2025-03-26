Falkirk Fury conquer Dunfermline Reign to reach SBC Play-Offs final

Falkirk Fury legend Jonny Bunyan scored 10 points in SBC Play-Offs semi-final win over Dunfermline Reign (Photo: Alex Johnson)

Falkirk Fury senior men thumped Dunfermline Reign 112-60 at Grangemouth Sports Complex last weekend to reach the play-off final.

The Falkirk side led 30-17 at the end of the first period of this semi-final and added a 32-11 second quarter for a 24-point half-time lead.

Fury stretched this to 35 by the end of the third and continued to press home with a 25-8 final quarter to book a place against Boroughmuir Blaze in the final.

The win gives Fury the opportunity to go for the league and play-off double at Playsport Arena EK this weekend.

Leading the Sony sponsored side were centre Ali Fraser with 23 points in 18 minutes and Bantu Burroughs with 19 personal in

21 minutes. Completing Fury's double digit scorers were Matt Naylor with 15 points in five minutes. Welsh international Ed Potter had 12, with Murray Hendry on 11 and Jonny Bunyan with 10.

US star Javon Daniels and Adnan Jalil shared 12 points and completing Fury's line-up with solid minutes were Lithuanians Eddy Leginas and Ziggy Dauksas, plus young stars Jack Shand and Hamish Taylor.

Fury's head coach John Bunyan said post match: "The team came into this game with a point to prove over Reign and they did that.

"We continue to look at our Scottish Cup situation but in the meantime we will focus ahead to what will be a very tough game against Blaze in the final.

"We know like most of the teams we have faced this season they will want to push the ball up the floor and look for as many three-point shooting opportunities as they can.

"We have to be ready for that and have good transition defence. Blaze are not afraid to use up their fouls and that is a feature of their game.

"We have a group of very experienced players and we have shown we can play great basketball and our aim is to finish the season on a high.

"I would also like to thank the amazing fans we have who pack our venue and support all our teams and make the atmosphere at GSC the best in Scottish basketball.

"Big shout out also to all the staff at GSC who work really hard to ensure we have a great basketball game situation. "

Fury Senior Men play Blaze at 7.30pm this Saturday at Playsport Arena East Kilbride, the home of the pro Caledonia Gladiators.