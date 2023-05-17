News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk Fury: Cadettes need a big win for a title tilt this weekend

Falkirk Fury's under-16s cadette side are hoping to be crowned Scottish Division One CW Championship champions this weekend.

By Ben Kearney
Published 17th May 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:59 BST

The Sony Centre sponsored club continue to have big game after big game as the season comes to a close at youth age level, with Kim Hunter’s side battling it out with West Lothian Wolves this Saturday.

With Fury's three top men’s teams all in play-off finals, the spotlight will also fall on one of Fury's cadette girls.

The young Falkirk side sit in second spot in the title race with Wolves currently in top spot.

Kyla Torrance (Photo: Contributed)Kyla Torrance (Photo: Contributed)
For Fury, they have work to do if they want to lift the trophy. They need to do a lot more than simply getting the win.

A victory for Fury would mean both teams would sit on one loss for the season, leading to the title being decided on a head to head over the two games, and with Wolves defeating Fury by 16 points, the Falkirk side need to win by 17 points or more to take the title over their rivals.

Hunter's team however will take a lot of encouragement from the recent Scottish Cup final, just a couple months ago when the teams clashed, with Fury losing out by seven points in a game that went right down to the wire.

Both teams will look to the multiple Scotland internationals in their sides, plus players who will come off the bench and potentially make crucial plays in the game.

The match is scheduled for a 2pm tip at Grangemouth Sports Complex and spectators are welcome to what is sure to be a great game with everything on the line.

