Falkirk Fury cadettes lose out in league title decider

Kim Hunter’s side got out to a dream start in their effort to lift the title at Grangemouth Sports Complex with a 20-9 opening quarter scoreline that saw her team close to within seven points of Wolves after just one quarter.

The away leg had seen Wolves defeat Fury 63-45, and with Wolves unbeaten in the league and Fury with only that one loss in their league campaign, it meant in order for Fury to win the title, they had to defeat Wolves by 19 clear points.

With Scotland international Rose Tyrrell leading Fury on ten points personal in that first period it was game on. Fellow international Rachael Dagger chipped in with four points with Bethany Sneddon and Kyla Torrance sharing six points.

But it was Wolves who came out strong in the second with a 17-8 scoreline and the gap in the game was now just two points in the Falkirk side's favour. Wolves stayed in control in the third with a 20-10 score and the match at 8 in Wolves favour.

So with the title now looking very unlikely, Fury set about to simply win the game – and what a great effort they made with a 16-10 fourth period and with only two points the difference in the final seconds. Fury just could not convert to take the game to overtime, despite some great opportunities.

The 56-54 scoreline kept Wolves’ season unbeaten and for Fury it was like the recent Scottish Cup tie against the same opponents, with a runners-up spot their reward for their efforts.

Fury Captain Rose Tyrrell had a game high 18 points with Rachael Dagger on 11 points, despite having to come out of the game for a lengthy period of time. Bethany Sneddon had nine with Poppy Duncan on eight and Kyla Torrance on six.

Coach Hunter can be proud of her young side that has only one player who is not able to play cadette-level basketball next season.