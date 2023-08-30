Falkirk Fury: Cadettes face Caledonia Gladiators this Friday in pre-season outing

For both clubs it is an opportunity to see how their season 23-24 teams will perform ahead of what will be a very competitive Scottish Division One.

Kim Hunter's side go into the new season full of promise and potential after finishing last season as runners-up in both the League and Scottish Cup competitions - the key for Fury being that they will return with 12 of the 14 players who played last season for the side, including Great Britain squad player Rachel Dagger.

Ahead of the match, Hunter said: “The players have put a lot of additional work in over summer and we are now beginning to look at what will be slightly new team dynamics without GB squad player Rose Tyrell who has moved up to junior level.

Rachel Dagger (Photo: Submitted)

“We have a very good group of players who excelled in their first year as cadettes and will now look to be even stronger in year two.”

Meanwhile, Gladiators professional men’s team, who boast former Fury men Jonny Bunyan, Fraser Malcolm and Oscar Baldwin, head overseas this week as they prepare for season 23-24.

The franchise - now based in East Kilbride – will not only compete for honours in the British Basketball League but also in Europe. The club have invested heavily and made Europe a key battleground as the club look to be the most successful in the BBL and the WBBL.

For the former Fury players, it will be a big challenge getting court time, as the Scottish side's roster has an impressive array of European, US and GB talent.