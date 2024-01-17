Falkirk Fury: Cadette women still undefeated after West Lothian Wolves win

Falkirk Fury’s under-16 cadette women continue to remain one of only a handful of teams across Scotland’s eight top basketball leagues that are undefeated on league duty after they notched another victory at the weekend.

Rachel Dagger (Photo: Gary Smith)

The Falkirk side moved to 11-0 in the SBC Division 1 Championship with an 85-26 win over West Lothian Wolves.

Kim Hunter's side are also already through to the Scottish Cup final and they now know that they will face Boroughmuir Blaze in the match in February.

On the day, Fury held the Wolves side to single digits in the first three quarters with 23-4, 15-4 and 26-6 periods.

The fourth quarter then saw Fury take that 21-12 for the 59-point win.

Rachel Dagger led the scoring with 25 points in just over 25 minutes of play while Bethany Sneddon and Kyla Torrance shared 30 points with 16 and 14 points respectively.

Six other Fury players got on the scoresheet in a solid team performance.

In the under-18s junior women’s outing against West Lothian Wolves, Fury lost out with a 79-53 scoreline.

With eight of the 11 Fury players coming straight from the under-16s match, this was always going to be a tough contest but the team performed well with the scoreline not truly reflecting the match.

Down nine points at the end of the first period at 22-13, Fury worked hard in the second and third quarters with narrow margins of 16-12 and 20-15 scorelines in Wolves’ favour.

Fury then got the game back to 14 points with eight minutes to play, but it was Wolves who pulled clear, taking the game out to an eventual 26-point win.

For Rebecca Lonsdale's side, junior Edie McBain had a strong match with 17 points personal while cadette Rachel Dagger produced another great game with ten points.

Another cadette, Bethany Sneddon, also produced a solid performance at the guard spot with eight points personal.

Rose Tyrell and Kyla Torrance worked hard throughout and shared 14 points.