Falkirk Fury: Cadet men suffer blow as Wolves win to put heat on in title battle

Falkirk Fury ace Adama Hainey in action (Photo: Gary Smith)

The 14-point defeat has put Fury two games adrift of Scottish Division 1 leaders St Mirren who are on three losses, Fury moving to an 8-5 record.

Yet Fury had started the stronger at Wolves with a 25-17 opening quarter and an eight-point lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 18-16 second period for the Falkirk side saw them move 10 up at half-time, before a 30-13 scoreline in favour of Wolves in the third suddenly swung the game in their favour.

But with Taylan Ertekin and Adama Hainey both making two-point plays at the start of the fourth it was suddenly a seven-point game.

Hainey scored again to bring the match to 65-60, but it Wolves then pushed the game back to double figures and the win.

Top scorers for Ewan Carlow's side were Hainey on 17 with Andrew Henderson on 14 and Ertekin and Oliver Coffey sharing 20. Fury CM face the team they lost the Scottish Cup Final to last weekend - league leaders St Mirren - in a must win game at 10am on Sunday at GSC - spectators welcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Fury JW it was a tough 77-40 loss on the road to Gladiators.