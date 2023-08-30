Falkirk Fury: Cadet men storm to late victory over visiting Bristol

In what was an entertaining match between two skilled, well organised teams, the home side found themselves behind in a what was for them, a tough opening quarter.

Storm took a 16-8 lead into the second period and built on that in a closer second stanza, with a 18-13 scoreline for a 13 point half time lead.

Fury coach Ewan Carlow then saw his side go further behind at the start of the third quarter, before they tightened up their defence and eventually take the period 15-9.

Fury's team alongside coach Ewan Carlow (Photo: Submitted)

With only seven points now separating the teams, the Fury fans then brought another level to the game as the Falkirk side stormed past their English opponents with a stunning 20-5 final quarter for an eight point victory.

All of Fury's 12 player squad played their part in the win - with key performances from point guard Adama Hainely, who battled hard throughout on both ends of the floor, and guard Gavin Black who top scored for Fury with 14 points personal. Oliver Coffey also grabbed an impressive 12 points, showing great rebounding. Andrew Henderson chipped in with 9 points.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “Thanks to the Bristol Storm team and their coaching staff for including Falkirk Fury in their Scottish pre-season trip and we wish them all the best for their season ahead - an excellent group of players.”

Falkirk Fury’s squad included: Adama Hainey, Oliver Coffey, Andrew Henderson, Joel Ramsey, Jack Robertson, Joshua Smith, Aaron Robertson, Taylan Ertekin, Jay Bunyan, Will Claydon, McKenzie Ferguson.

Falkirk Fury's U16s with Bristol Storm's team (Photo: Submitted)

The competitive campaign for Fury’s sides is now around the corner with the club only one of three Scottish side competing in all six Scottish Division One leagues for season 23-24.