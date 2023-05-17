Falkirk Fury cadet men lose out in play-off final joust with Knights
Falkirk Fury’s cadet men narrowly lost out 69-58 to Stirling Knights in their Scottish Under-16 Division One Play-Off final over the weekend.
who produced two spells of 9-0 and 11-0 in the first half to give them a 17pt half time lead, a deficit that Fury only really threatened to reduce significantly in the final minutes of the game.
The Scottish U16 Div 1 Play-Off Final, saw Fury go in as the no 1 seed against no 2 seeds - the Knights
With 3 trophies up for grabs during the season, the Falkirk club had taken the League title with the Stirling side winning the Scottish Cup.
So honours were shared as both teams, who had cruised through earlier rounds to make the final, squared off to see who was the no 1 side of the 22-23 season.
But for Ewan Carlow's side, their inability to stop penetrating drives -almost full court at times, resulting in players getting to the basket in the first half was to prove costly.
A third quarter saw Fury edge it 15-12 and with 14pts the difference, it was certainly all to play for in the final stanza.
Fury had their fans on their feet at Grangemouth SC as they got as close as 8 and when a 3pt shot went in and out in the closing minute, that was the sign that Fury were not going to get any closer.
Fury's Scotland Internationals Andrew Henderson and Adama Hainey sharing 32pts with 16 apiece but were edged by Knights Internationals - xxxx and Ross Torrance who had 21 and 17 with xxxx crucially scoring 16 in the first half.
With the majority of Fury's U16 players returning in the same age group next season, Coach Carlow will look to have another successful season.