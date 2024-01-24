Falkirk Fury: Cadet and junior men storm to wins over Ayr on the road

Oliver Coffey in action for Falkirk Fury’s cadet under-16 men, who defeated Ayr Storm on the road over the weekend (Stock photo: Gary Smith)

And those wins keep both sides in contention for SBC Division 1 titles. Coach Ewan Carlow's cadet under-16s scoreline of 95-41 was a result that was never in doubt with the Falkirk side getting off to a 25-6 first quarter lead.

While the home side kept the second quarter tight, Fury took a 20 point lead heading into the second half. Fury put the game beyond doubt with a 24-8 third quarter, finishing with an even bigger scoreline in the fourth period of 26-8.

All of Fury's nine players were on the scoresheet with all receiving big minutes. Five of the team had double digit scoring with on-form Gavin Black leading his side with 19 points. First year cadet Taylan Ertekin also continued his excellent form with 18 points and like Black also hit three triples.

Another first year cadet, Aaron Robertson, had a great game with 13 points, showing the strength of the Fury bench. This weekend sees the cadet men at home at GSC against Boroughmuir Blaze in a 10am tip-off on Saturday.

Cadet men’s coach Ewan Carlow also took the under-18s side with junior men coach Keith Bunyan at GB Masters training.

This match went down to the wire. Fury held a one point lead at the end of the first period at 22-21. The second stanza also went Fury's way with a 16-13 scoreline.

The third period however saw the Ayrshire side come storming back into the game with 31-20 period and they had a seven point lead going into the fourth quarter.

But, then, with three minutes to go, Fury took over the game for good. Ayr at this point held a one point lead at 72-71, but a 13-2 final spell from Fury saw them take a ten point win to remain in second spot.

For Fury, captain Jack Shand led the way with 23 points personal. On-form Daniel Velykyy had 20 points in 24 minutes of play with cadet point guard Adama Hainey hitting 12 points and Alex Low on 8 points.