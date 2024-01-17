Falkirk Fury: Cadet and junior men do the double over Glasgow Rens

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s cadet and junior men both sealed convincing home victories in their respective SBC Division 1 Championship outings against Glasgow Rens over the weekend.

Falkirk Fury ace Adama Hainey in action (Photo: Gary Smith)

Fury’s under-18 junior men now sit second in the league after their 90-33 win at Grangemouth Sports Complex as they continue their title charge.

Keith Bunyan's side were ahead 20-4 after the opening period and increased that lead with an even more impressive second quarter of 29-7 to lead 49-11 at the halfway stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fury continued to press home their superiority with great team and individual basketball in the third period with a 32-15 scoreline for a 55-point lead going into the final stanza.

That quarter proved an anti-climax with both teams failing to impress with a 9-7 scoreline handing Fury a 57-point win.

Fury point guard Jack Shand showed his class with a 31-point display proving unstoppable. Ukrainian forward Daniel Velykyy continued his great season with 11 points personal while cadet stars Gavin Black, Andrew Henderson and Adama Hainey all played great basketball with 9 points, 9 points and 8 points respectively.

John Crozier had his best game of his season with a solid 9 points on offence while also impressing in defence. The team hit 11 threes overall with ace Black hitting three of the triples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in the under-16 cadet match, Fury defeated Rens by 33 points for a 70-37 scoreline, keeping the side in third spot in their SBC league.

Ewan Carlow's side were ahead 12-4 after the opening quarter and 27-12 up in a low scoring game at the half.

The Sony sponsored side's offence sparked to life however in the third period with a 29-point scoreline to Rens for a healthy 34-point lead going into the final period.

Oliver Coffey led the scoring with 18 points personal. Jack Robertson had one of his best games of the season with 16 points with Adama Hainey in excellent form also, leading the offence by adding 13 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad