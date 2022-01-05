Falkirk Fury begin 2022 with tough test at Cheshire Phoenix

Cheshire Phoenix (in white) in action against Sheffield Sharks (Library pic by Dean Atkins)

The Falkirk side will have a mountain to climb away from home against the pro British Basketball League side, 5.30pm tip, with Cheshire rated as one of the top four professional teams in the country.

Ahead of the game, Fury head coach John Bunyan outlined to Heraldsport just how tough he expects it to be for his troops to make progress in the competition against Cheshire, who play their home fixtures at the state-of-the-art Ellesmere Port Sports Village.

Bunyan said: "This is our fifth appearance in the BBL Trophy.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The trophy is one of four BBL competitions and this one allows selected teams outwith the BBL, with the Scottish League Champions of the season before being one of the invites.

"Along with the Welsh National team and the four top EBL Division 1 English sides - so it’s tough company.

"The pace of the game is one of the toughest situations to adjust to and of course the fact that BBL teams are professional outfits, training on and off court two or three times a day - compared to our very restricted regime.

"That said, we have a group of talented players ourselves and we will be giving everything to make it as competitive as possible.

"We are undefeated this season, so from that perspective, we have managed to retain the type of form that saw us win the Scottish League in season 2019-20.

"We are liable to have a couple of our key players missing and that will make the game even tougher.

“Cheshire have been in impressive form in the British Basketball League recently with a win over Newcastle Eagles and a narrow four-point loss to in form Manchester Giants.

"My players are definitely all looking forward to the challenge, playing players like Namon Wright, who is leading the BBL in scoring is just one of many challenges we will face.