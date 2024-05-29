Falkirk Fury: Basketball hero Jonny Bunyan's testimonial set for August after postponement

Jonny Bunyan (Picture Michael Gillen)

Jonny Bunyan’s special testimonial match is now set to be played in August after being forced off last weekend due to structural damage at Caledonia Gladiators’ PlaySport arena.

After heavy rainfall last week, the stadium suffered water damage owing to the postponement.

Provisionally, the match will now take place on Saturday, May 25 while the special roast event will take place the following day.

In a statement provided by the organising committee, they confirmed tickets remain valid for the new dates, saying: “As a result of the heavy rainfall in East Kilbride, the Caledonia Gladiators arena has suffered water damage that requires remedial work.

“Unfortunately, this ongoing work means the Jonny Bunyan Testimonial events will sadly require to be postponed and rescheduled to a later date.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused and we are provisionally announcing the new dates for the Roast and Testimonial game.

“Tickets purchased for this weekend's events will remain valid for the rearranged dates for the roast and testimonial.

“We hope that everyone continues to support the event as we prepare for the new date.”

The testimonial match will see a ‘Rocks Gladiators’ team facing off against a ‘Rocks Fury’ team, paying homage to Jonny’s contribution to both the Gladiators and his hometown team Falkirk Fury, who he recently saw out the season with.