Falkirk Fury: Basketball club out to secure four titles this season

03-03-2023. Grangemouth Sports Complex. Sony Centre Fury v City of Edinburgh Kings. Falkirk Fury v Edinburgh Kings.

Fury’s senior men, junior men, cadet men and cadette women are all locked in Scottish Division One title races and so far this season the four teams have racked up an incredible 60 wins between them while only losing out 12 times across the board.

The club’s outstanding record across four of the top six age-group league's in the country is only matched by Boroughmuir Blaze – who are also locked in all four of these championship races.

Incredibly, rivals Blaze and Fury have also went toe to toe in the Gold Section of Scotland's top under-14s boys’ league, with Fury finishing top of the table in the regular season while Blaze edged out Fury by two points in their Gold Section match-up, 52-50, with Will Claydon top scoring for Fury on 21 points.

Meanwhile, Basketball Scotland have confirmed that the Final Four weekend, used to determine the Play-Off champions, will take place for senior teams on the weekend of April 6 and 7, while the under-16 and under-18s will take to the floor the following weekend.