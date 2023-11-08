On his return to the Scottish League from the British Basketball League, Ali Fraser scored 30 points personal for Falkirk Fury against Dunfermline Reign on the road last weekend as John Bunyan’s team prevailed 83-64 in this Scottish Senior Men Championship Division 1 encounter.

Fraser played 36 minutes in his first game for several months, after complications with a foot injury while playing for the pro Caledonian Gladiators last season.

He played for Fury at all age groups from U12 to U18 before gaining a scholarship for US Div 1 NCAA side Maine, since playing in Europe and in the British Basketball League, winning titles with Leicester Riders and the Gladiators.

The former Great Britain and Scotland international will be a huge plus for the Falkirk club as they move to 4-0 in the Championship race.

Ali Fraser is back playing league basketball in Scotland (Pic Michael Gillen)

Fury started strongly, despite having several players out with injury, with a 19-8 first quarter.

A 17-15 second stanza saw the Fife side reign the score in to a nine-point gap at the half.

While Fury took the game out to 13 midway through the third period, Reign edged further back with the teams now only eight apart going into the last quarter.

With four minutes left it was anybody's game as the home side had brought the game back to 63-59. However the Sony-sponsored side went on a sensational 20-5 run as they ran out winners.

Fraser was the game’s top scorer with 30pts, showing his ability at and around the basket as well as from 3pt range. Lithuanian Eddie Leginas had 19 points with Murray Hendry on 17 personal.

US sharpshooter Javon Daniels completed the scorers in double figures for Fury with 11. Ammar Mohammed, who came into Fury's starting line-up, had a strong second game for Fury, playing 37 minutes. Starter Adnan Jalil added to Fury's injury woes, going out after nine minutes.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said post match: "We always have a tough game against Reign on the road and this was no different. They are a team capable of beating anyone in the league and you have to be at your best when you face them.

"The game was really anyone's but our players really stepped up with that 20-5 run.

"Ali was superb throughout and what a return to Fury with 30 huge points that really were the cornerstone of our win.

"Eddie and Ammar worked very hard at the guard spot with Murray and Javon putting points on the board and playing great defence.

"Transition is always key against Reign and everyone that played had to focus.

It was disappointing not to play our cup match against Aberdeen University but we are clearly pleased we remain unbeaten in the Championship."

In the Scottish Cup, Aberdeen University conceded their match against Fury, leaving the Falkirk club to move through to the quarter-finals.