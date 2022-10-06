Falkirk Fury add two stars to squad ahead of cup opener

Having been previous champions of the competition last time around, the Sony-sponsored side face a strong Renfrew Rocks side on the road on Sunday.

Joining them for that match will be USA NCAA Division Three player Javon Daniels and former Glasgow Rocks star Yves-Jonathan Ndongla.

Daniels played for three seasons in the North Atlantic Conference for Johnson State College and will add to Fury's already potent guard power, that will again see former BBL player Bantu Burroughs and Lithuanian Eddy Leginas return to the club for upcoming season.

Bantu Burroughs is one of a number of key players returning for this season at Falkirk Fury (Stock picture: Michael Gillen)

Meanwhile, Ndongala will add tempo and experience at both ends to the team looking to continue their stunning run in the past decade, where they have won twelve national titles.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, head coach John Bunyan said ahead of the opening match: “This season we will see a new-look Fury side, but at the same time we retained a number of key players.

"I think we can play with an aggressive tempo game and as usual we can go deep into the bench, with a lot of talented players.

“Scott Russell is set to play the full season for us and that gives us a depth in the guard spot with Scotland International Bryan Munnoch also still very much a part of the Fury side.

"We have Lithuanians Sigy Dauksas and Evaldis Burksaitis back in the team with Adnan Jalil and centre Ross Gibson, key players also for us.

“I do think the league will be very competitive this season, with a number of teams recruiting well and we will need to be at the top of our game to add to the many titles we have won in the past ten seasons.

"This opening game against Renfrew will be a very tough start in our bid to retain the Scottish Cup we won last season.

“Clearly getting the new signings to gel early on will be key for us.”

