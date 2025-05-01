Falkirk Fury ace Keith Bunyan secures seven title strong season

Falkirk Fury legend Keith Bunyan, fourth from right, with his Lockerbie Tornadoes team-mates (Photo: Submitted)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury basketball legend Keith Bunyan has now won an incredible seven titles this season.

His Strathclyde League side Lockerbie Tornadoes won the Anderson Cup to make it a Strathclyde Division 1 Championship League and Cup double.

The 47-year-old former pro Rocks BBL player, who was on the Rocks BBL Play-Off winning side in 2004, has also captained his Fury senior men’s side to a Scottish NL and Play-Off double in season 24-25.

Bunyan's success has not only been on the playing side - having coached his Fury junior men's team to a treble winning season taking the Scottish NL JM Division 1 Championship title, the Scottish Cup and Play-Off titles for an incredible seven title season.

The Strathclyde Cup finals saw wins in the senior men for Lockerbie Tornadoes and in the women’s for Renfrew Rocks. In both, the winning teams included a sizeable number of Falkirk Fury past and present. The Lockerbie men's side did the Strathclyde double and also made it back-to-back season wins in the tournament - known as the Anderson Cup.

The Cup win against Glasgow Fever (who had former Fury star Adam Hammerschmidt in their line-up) saw former and current Fury stars Scott Russell, Keith Bunyan, Ed Potter, Jack Shand, Eddie Leginas and Robbie Gilmour in the Lockerbie line-up. The Tornadoes took a close win after taking a big first half lead, the highlight of which was an amazing buzzer beater by Russell. Another former Fury star - Stuart McKay – a key member of the Lockerbie side, was unable to make the final.

The Renfrew Rocks’ side took the women's trophy when they defeated Glasgow Fever in a closely contested match. Former and current Fury players Sophie Cram, Abby Reid, Eve Balloch and Faye Marshall were in the winning Rocks side.

Elsewhere, Fury made the trip to Dundee with their U12 boys and girls teams to take part in another well organised National U12 Event by Paula Foster.

The club's U12 boys played four games winning three. The Falkirk side comfortably defeated St Mirren, Arbroath Musketeers and Ayr Storm but lost out to West Edinburgh Warriors.

The girls team won all four of their games with comfortable wins over West Lothian Wolves, Dundee Madson, Dunfermline Reign and St Mirren. The U12 girls remain unbeaten in season 2024-25.