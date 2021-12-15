Falkirk Fury 97-70 Glasgow University: Trey Whitley top scores to give Fury men sixth straight win

American Trey Whitley (in possession here) top scored for Falkirk Fury (Library pic by Michael Gillen)

US star Trey Whitley top-scored on 23, with Bantu Burroughs playing another superb game with 19 personal.

Recent signing Marko Mladenovik got 11, with Ross Gibson and Evaldis Burksaitis sharing 28 points.

Connor Martin chipped in with two of Fury’s five threes off the bench and had a solid game at both ends of the floor.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “We have played some great games this season but we probably have not gelled as well as in that first half, where our offence was very good and our defence was strong.

“Given we have a great group of three-point-shooters, I think we adapted well to what Glasgow gave us and we showed we are not just a three-point-shooting team.

“Glasgow have many strong players.”

Fury men play Glasgow Uni twice this weekend, in a return Championship match on Friday at Grangemouth Sports Centre with an 8pm tip and less than 12 hours later at the same venue, with a midday tip, in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

It was also a fantastic weekend for Fury women as they beat Edinburgh Lions 57-42 to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Ailie Gardiner top-scored on 15 with Shannon Flippard and Rebecca Lonsdale sharing 24 points.

Hard-working Jenna Beattie added 10, with Tianna Sugars, Abby Rutter and Alicia McFadden providing defensive intensity. Special mention also goes to Fury forward Lauren Bennet, who was outstanding off the bench.

Bunyan said: “The team have been working hard in practice and we employ several different options in terms of our game-play and these have really worked well for us.

“This was a real team win as players stepped up and we overcame a side who kept fighting, and we needed to keep playing our game right to the end of the match.

“We will have a big focus now on reaching the cup final.”