Falkirk Fury 94-58 Stirling Knights: Fury retain perfect start with third win

Bantu Burroughs had a fine game for Falkirk Fury in Friday night's win over Stirling Knights (Pic by Michael Gillen)

The Sony Centre-sponsored side won 94-58 at home against Stirling Knights to go top of Scottish Division 1 and once again it was their American guard Trey Whitley who led the scoring with 21 points personal.

Fury's backcourt of Whitley, former Glasgow Rocks player Bantu Burroughs and Lithuanian Eddy Leginus were simply too good for a Knights side who were 22-8 behind after the first quarter.

Fury piled on the points in front of a great home support at the Grangemouth Sports Centre and took the second period 28-13 for a game ending 29-point half-time lead.

With a lot tougher games ahead, Fury stuck with their game plan and produced an even higher third quarter scoreline of 29-12, putting them 46 clear going into the final period.

Fury coach John Bunyan ran his bench in the final period as the game saw Eddy Leginus finish with 16 points and Bantu Burroughs end on 15 points.

Greek forward Greg Foussas had a great game with 10 personal, while captain Keith Bunyan strolled in three triples for nine points.

Fury face Boroughmuir on the road this Friday in their next league match and coach Bunyan reckons the match could be a pivotal one in his side’s pursuit of the league crown this season.

Bunyan told the Falkirk Herald: "We had a solid win against Knights, but Boroughmuir, who we defeated in a pre-season game, are one of our key rivals for the title.

"We will need to play our best to come away with a win - we are more than capable of getting that W though.

"We have a great group of players, who are 100% committed to retaining our title."

After the Boroughmuir game, Fury have a two-week gap in league action before a trip to St Mirren.