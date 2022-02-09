Falkirk Fury 94-50 Edinburgh Lions: Magnificent seven wins as Fury forge on

Trey Whitley contributed 18 points to the Falkirk Fury win (Pic by Michael Gillen)

In the first Scottish Senior Men Championship Division 1 game in seven weeks due to coronavirus restrictions, Fury edged a tight first period 15-14.

Fury, urged on by a good home support, kept their defence tight in the second to concede only 11 points, but started to fast break and move the ball better on offence for a 22-point haul and a 12-point half-time lead.

A 31-10 third proved decisive as the Sony sponsored side took control of the game, with guards Trey Whitley, Bantu Burroughs and Eddy Leginus scoring freely. Both teams continued to find the basket in the final quarter, with Fury taking the game 94-50.

Lithuanian Leginus top scored on 19 points for Fury, with Burroughs and Whitley sharing 36 points. Off the bench, Connor Martin continued to show good form behind the arc with four threes in a 14-point haul.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: "This was a reasonably competent performance.

“Scoring 57 points in the second half saw our offence work well and during that period I was able to get all the players in the game.

"We need to work hard in practice for the next game and the players need no motivation for that."

This Friday sees Fury on the road at Edinburgh where they face the Kings.

Meanwhile, Fury's trio of Glasgow Rocks players saw their side make their second National semi-final of the season when they defeated Thames Valley Cavaliers 97-91 on the road last weekend in a thrilling overtime British Basketball League Trophy game.

It was a fantastic result for the non professional team of Ali Fraser, Fraser Malcolm and captain Jonny Bunyan against the English EBL side.

Fraser came off the bench to help seal the win with a big 21 points personal, while Malcolm and Bunyan had seven and two respectively.

Less than two days later, Rocks lost 93-87 at Cheshire.