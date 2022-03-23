Falkirk Fury 93-73 Dunfermline Reign: Fury reign supreme to stay top of table

Trey Whitley top scored for Fury in last weekend's victory (Library pic by Michael Gillen)

After a strong start, Fury led 60-31 at the half. By the end, Trey Whitley top scored for Fury on 24 points personal, with Eddie Leginus on 17, Zigy Dauksas on 11 and Bantu Burroughs on 10.

Fury head coach John Bunyan told Heraldsport: "This was a game we won in the first half and while Reign were by no means at full strength, you can only play who is front of you.

"Our guards were again at the forefront of our offence and we had a strong contribution from Zigy in the third, when we needed to consolidate our lead.

"We ourselves had a number of players out, but that is what is happening with most games at this time - teams are just not at full strength, but you have to get on with it.

"It's easy to reflect and say, we would have virtually won the league by now had we not lost by one point to Kings, in our only loss of the season.

"But Kings are also only at one loss. We have the head to head on them with our 18-point home win against them, but we cannot slip up in our last three games.

"We will go a long way to retaining our Championship title if we take both our home games this weekend, on Friday in what will be the game of the season against St Mirren, and on Sunday we play Glasgow University."

Meanwhile, Falkirk Fury senior women lost 69-46 to Lady Rocks in their Scottish Division 1 Championship game.

A 23-10 Rocks first quarter lead was never recovered, but Fury upped their game, losing the remaining periods by just one point, six points and three points. Former WBBL player Jenna Beattie was Fury's stand out player with 18 points.

Fury cadette women lost their long awaited Gold Section Placing game against Ayr Storm 73 -33. Storm will now play-off for third place in the Scottish U16 CW Div 1 Championship. Edie McBain top scored on 14, with Freya Melrose on 11.