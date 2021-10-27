Falkirk Fury 91-73 Edinburgh Kings: Fury men win their first competitive game in 19 months

Trey Whitley top scored for Falkirk Fury with 27 points in the win over Edinburgh KIngs (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Fury's US star Trey Whitley had a game high 27 points with backcourt team-mates Eddy Leginus on 23 and Bantus Burroughs on 17.

Greek forward Greg Foussas had an inspired spell with eight points in a crucial part of the third, finishing with 10 personal.

Whitley hit 15 of his points tally in the opening period, as the capital side struggled to contain the former Black Hills State guard.

With Lithuanian Leginus and former Glasgow Rocks guard Burroughs forming part of a three-guard Fury front, this was an up tempo performance for the Falkirk side.

Despite Fury taking 2 big leads during the game, the visitors fought throughout to keep the game close and it was not until the final period that Fury pulled clear for good.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: "I was happy with our intensity throughout and while our guards had big numbers, we also had positive performances from Dauksas and Burksaitis in helping control the Kings.

"It was great to see such a large turnout from our fans and once again they were key in helping us down the stretch.

"We once again have a very strong group of players and I am looking forward to the season ahead that will also include some BBL Trophy action."

Meanwhile, Fury senior women opened their Scottish Senior Woman Championship Division 1 campaign with a 68-46 home success over West Lothian Wolves.

US forward Tianna Sugars top scored with 12 personal for Fury with Ailie Gardiner, Kirstie Young, Jenna Beattie, Abby Rutter and Emily Melrose all incredibly on nine personal.

And Fury cadet men stayed top of Scottish U16 Men Championship Division 1 by beating Dundee Madson 54-52.