Falkirk Fury 81-65 Dunfermline Reign: Fury forge on at top with victory

New signing Marko Mladenovik in action during Friday night’s emphatic win for Falkirk Fury (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Tied at 44 apiece at the half, the game wasn’t decided until late in the third period when a three from Fury's latest signing - 20-year-old Vietnam-born Marko Mladenovik - gave the reigning champions a nine-point lead which was ultimately extended to 16 points.

American Trey Whitley led Fury with 30 points personal, with in form Bantu Burroughs adding 22.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “Once again our guards were in great form with Trey and Bantu leading the scoring.

"Eddie Leginas also had a solid game for us and Marko, in his first game for the club, came off the bench and produced some solid basketball at both ends of the floor.

"Reign were as usual a very tricky opponent and we had to really up our defence, in particular in the third and fourth periods.

"We gave them too many second chances in the first half and I am pleased we did not let that happen in the second half.”

Fury Men are on the road this Saturday at Glasgow University.

Meanwhile, ex-Scotland international, Commonwealth Games/BBL Championship winner and Fury legend Keith Bunyan has added Great Britain representation to his distinguished career.

After captaining Fury to victory over Dunfermline Reign, Keith flew to Cartagena, Murcia in Spain to join his GB Masters team-mates in an international tournament against National Masters sides from Uruguay, Ukraine and Spain.

Keith is a member of the GB 45 years plus Masters team and they finished second with wins over Spain and Uruguay. Keith, a starting five player, averaged nine points per game in the competition.