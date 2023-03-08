The two sides produced some great basketball and a tension packed fourth quarter saw the game go into overtime.

Sony centre sponsored Fury, who sat third in the table with their opponents in fourth prior to going into the game, knew a loss would effectively see either of them out the title race.

The Falkirk side started without key point guard Bantu Burroughs, with the Kings also without key playmaker Finlay Wood. Fury got off to a great start with Murray Hendry, Oscar Baldwin and Eddy Leginas in excellent form.

Jack Shand in action for Falkirk Fury (Pics by Michael Gillen)

Fury's US guard Javon Daniels also scored in the opening period that saw Fury lead 25-16. A tied second stanza at 18 apiece saw Fury take a nine lead into the second half. The third quarter saw Kings pull the game back to one point with a 21-13 scoreline.

The Fury fans were then treated to a great comeback as Fury went behind by six in the fourth period. Fury's Lithuanian Ziggy Dauksas then hit two free throws to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Fury got off to a great start with a 7-0 run, with former pro-Rocks player Murray Hendry hitting two free throws, producing a great two point play. Javon Daniels then scored a long range three to send the home fans into a frenzy.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said post match: “ That was one of our most exciting games in a long time and of course for us, we ended up with a great result against a very tough team, who just last week defeated league leaders Blaze.

Murray Hendry in action for Falkirk Fury

"With both teams missing key guards this game was probably more than usual fought out in the paint and on the boards. Clearly our three point shooting was also a factor, we had nine apiece.

"We all stayed on the same page while we could not replicate our offence of the first period, we did enough and our games with Kings tend to be a defensive battle.

"Getting a great start in overtime is of course key and we did that."

Fury senior men are on the road this Sunday to Renfrew Rocks.