Falkirk Fury 102-55 West Lothian Wolves - Bantu Burroughs top scores as Fury maul Wolves
League leaders Falkirk Fury senior men continued their solid start to the Scottish Basketball Championship Division 1 season with a comprehensive 102-55 home win over West Lothian Wolves last Friday, with Bantu Burroughs leading the scoring on 22 points personal.
Veteran Fury guard Scott Russell continued his fine form with 19 points off the bench, on a day which saw opening quarters of 22-15 and 27-11 put the Falkirk side 26 points clear at the half.
A 31-16 third quarter saw Fury put the result beyond doubt and made it three league wins out of three for Fury this season. Eddy Leginus, Igy Dauksas, Adnan Jalil and Javone Daniels all finished in double figure scoring, with baskets coming in a variety of ways.
Fury face the first of a series of more difficult games in the coming weeks, starting on the road on Saturday against long time rivals Dunfermline Reign.
Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “First of all having six players in double figures against Wolves is a huge positive going forward.
"Our team is in a rebuilding phase and having players share the ball, as is reflected in the scoring, is a huge team positive.
"We have great chemistry, key on a basketball court, where even the smallest detail is picked up and acted upon.
"Our focus this week is stopping Reign's outside shooting and transition game. They have developed a solid offensive style and if you let your guard down they will take advantage.
“I feel our American signing Javon Daniels is beginning to find his feet at both ends of the floor, he is a talented outside shooter and has started to combine well with the team.
"The huge input from Scott Russell cannot be underestimated, not just in terms of his scoring but his influence on the players’ attitude.
"Bryan Munnoch is doing a great job in the captain's role while Keith Bunyan is out and I am looking forward to what could be another great season for the team.
"We also have some very good players working hard in our senior men 2 team and the strength in depth at the club at senior and junior men level is very encouraging."