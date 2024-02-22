Falkirk foursome called into Caledonia Reds' squad for rugby’s Scottish inter-district championship

Caledonia Reds' title triumph last year ended the South's long-standing hold on the championship (Photo: Bryan Robertson)

Head coach Colin Sangster this week announced his group ​for March and April’s championship fixtures and Sunnyside captain Harry Russell will be joined by Falkirk club-mates Lewis Skinner, Connor Faulds and his brother Glen Faulds. Callum Hunter has also been named as one of ten additional training panellists.

Last year’s competition saw the Reds’ side defeat the South 32-30 in what was a stunning result for the regional team, with their opponents having come into that final on the back of a whopping 21-year long run of winning the championship.

“We are delighted to announce our 32 man squad for the forthcoming inter-district championship,” Sangster said. “There are quite a few returning players from last year, however we have included several new players this season, from all over the region, giving them an opportunity to show what they can do at this level.

“To be included in the squad is a reward for high levels of performance at club level, and it’s up to the players to push on and challenge themselves in the competitive environment of district rugby.

"Our first training camp is this Sunday and with selection proving extremely tough this season plus a couple of players either carrying knocks or unavailable, we've selected a further ten training panellists to be part of the squad.”

This year’s championship fixture list sees the Reds play Glasgow and the West away on Saturday, March 23; Edinburgh away on Saturday, March 30; and the South at home at Canal Park in Inverness on Saturday, April 6, with all three games kicking off at 3pm.

Full squad

Forwards: Fraser Allan (Howe of Fife), Glen Brough (Gala / Orkney), Ross Brown (Musselburgh / Ellon), Sam Cardosi (Currie Chieftains / Dundee), Callum Carson (Highland), Struan Cessford (Heriot’s Rugby / Dundee), Adam Flynn (Dundee / High School of Dundee). Gordon Gregor (Highland), Alistair Johnstone (Heriots / Dollar Academy), Malachy Keough (Heriots / High School of Dundee), Connor MacFarlane (Aberdeenshire / Grangemouth), Calum Macpherson (Highland), Stephen Murray (Highland), Jacob Ramsay (Currie Chieftains / Kirkcaldy), Bryce Robertson (Watsonians/Stirling County), Struan Robertson (Gordonians / Strathallan & Kirkcaldy), Lewis Skinner (Falkirk)