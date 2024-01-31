Falkirk fitness expert to host marathon tips and tricks taster event later this month

Runners taking part in a self-run half-marathon in Falkirk (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Craig Watson, who operates a sports nutrition business in Grangemouth, has arranged the event for Wednesday, February 21 at Tune Up Fitness, Skinflats with those attending being educated on practical tips and information from industry specialists.

Areas covered on the night will include the likes of nutrition, hydration, footcare and recovery alongside training tips for those going to gym and running to build up to their chosen marathon.

A podiatrist will also be on hand for questions, and fitness supremo Watson believes that expert help will go a long way for inexperienced runners or even those who are looking to improve upon their personal bests.

On the workshop, which can be signed up for beforehand via a donation, he said: “There will be something for everyone, especially those doing a marathon for the first time.

"The basics like what and how much to eat are overlooked and it is crucial that these are done right. We’ll also cover some of the more complex things like supplements and injury-care.

"It will also be beneficial for people to know what to expect on the day and how they can cope with different scenarios that usually trip people up.

"The podiatrist will also have some really useful trips and tricks; things you wouldn’t think about like lacing techniques and sock choices, they all matter so much and make a difference.

"So many people, including so many of my own clients, have signed up for marathons and not realised just how much you need to put into it.

"We’ve done a few events like this before but the pandemic halted that.

"Beforehand those who came along found it really useful and we had so many people get in touch after their marathons to say thanks for helping them along the way.”