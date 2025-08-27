Falkirk FC player of the century Kevin McAllister to start annual Round The Houses race

Falkirk FC legend Kevin McAllister will see the runners off from Grangemouth Stadium this Sunday, August 31 (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Falkirk football player of the century Kevin McAllister will start Sunday’s annual Round the Houses and Jim Dingwall memorial 10km within Grangemouth Stadium at 12.30pm.

Former wing ace McAllister, 62, nicknamed Crunchie, scored 60 goals in 319 appearances during three spells at the Bairns, from 1983 to 1985, from 1991 to 1993 and between 1997 and 2002.

He will get race proceedings under way before runners complete a lap of the track and continue along the service road parallel to Inchyra Road, along Bo’ness Road on to Park Road and then through Zetland Park.

From there, the route continues across Kingseat Avenue Bridge on to the path following Grange Burn to Rannoch Park, crossing the park before turning left on to Beancross Road then Inchyra Road before turning on to the Service Road back towards Grangemouth Stadium, turning into Inchyra Park then back into the rear gate of the stadium and finishing on the 2014 Commonwealth Games track.

Good support from the public is anticipated for the runners, many of whom are raising money for charities including Strathcarron Hospice.

As one of Scotland’s premier road-running events, which was first won by 1970 Scottish Commonwealth Games medallist Ian McCafferty in 1967, the race once again hosts the Scottish Athletics East District 10km championships and is incorporated in the Scottish Veteran Harriers annual road race series.

Befitting the championship status of the race, a strong field has entered with Murray Pryde of Lothian Running Club, Samuel Leitch of Edinburgh Athletic Club and Lewis Rodgers of Fife Athletic Club all hoping to break 31 minutes on the fast, flat course.

The men’s team competition looks particularly interesting with both Lothian Running Club and Fife AC having strong teams who could challenge defending champions Edinburgh AC.

The ladies race sees a number of former winners, including Central AC’s Jennifer Wetton and Falkirk Victoria Harriers Freya Ross and Fiona Matheson, who return to battle for the top honours. Wetton is joined by clubmate Grace Whelan in a strong looking Central team who will be determined to win the team trophy from Edinburgh AC, champions in the last two years. Shettleston Harriers’ Hannah Terrance and Gala Harriers’ Katie Rourke are expected to also challenge.

Each finisher will receive a medal and snood along with a Stoats bar, a chocolate treat and water.

Massage Matters and Physioflexx Falkirk will provide pre and post race massage for aching limbs and children’s activities are being provided by Polmont Playgroup.

As well as the 10km road race there will also be a 2km fun run within Grangemouth Stadium from 11.30am for under-15s and adults accompanying young children, with entries at the stadium on the day.

Organisers Falkirk Victoria Harriers thank sponsors Behind the Wall, Peoples Safety Scaffolding, Scottish Building Society and Moore Equipment Hire.