Falkirk FC: New Scottish Government scheme hands six-figure sum to Bairns' supporters society

The Falkirk Supporters Society (FFS) has been awarded a £350,000 interest-free loan as part of a new scheme, which allows communities to buy a share of their local sports clubs so they can have a bigger say in their running.

Prospective applicants are being invited to come forward for initial discussions – with the Bairns being the first club throughout the SPFL, and the country, to take part.

During a visit to the Falkirk Stadium, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “Scotland has some of the most passionate fans in the world, with more supporters per capita attending football matches than in any other European country.

Falkirk Supporters Society board member Scott Steel and First Minister Humza Yousaf at the Falkirk Stadium on Tuesday morning (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“We care deeply about how our clubs perform both on and off the field, but while fans may have great ideas for how their club should be run, they may not have the funding to do so. The Fan Bank will change that and give fans of all sports real power to help influence the future of the clubs at the heart of Scottish communities.

“If fan groups can demonstrate a clear community focus, we believe they should be supported to buy a stake in their local club and in this instance the Fan Bank will allow Falkirk supporters to play an even greater role in decision-making at their club.

“Falkirk bring employment and other benefits to the community and I look forward to seeing other supporters across the country shape their own future through fan ownership and community proposals which the Scottish Government could consider supporting.”

Falkirk FC board member Kenny Jamieson added: “The Board at Falkirk FC are 100 per cent committed to fan-ownership and to working in partnership with supporters for the benefit of the club we all love.

First Minister Humza Yousaf met with representatives from Falkirk FC, Falkirk Supporters’ Society, Falkirk Football Community Foundation, and the Scottish Football Supporters Association

"We see supporters’ involvement as essential in achieving our objective of making the club sustainably successful in the long-term. This new investment and partnership agreement provides a massive boost to everyone connected with Falkirk FC.”

The loan to FFS will allow the purchase of 875,000 shares in Falkirk FC, giving the supporters’ society a stake of around 25 per cent of the club and small shareholders around one third ownership, with medium and larger shareholders groups also owning a third each.

The loan will be repaid over 20-year term and serviced with donations and monthly subscriptions to the Supporters Society from individual fans.

FFS executive committee member, Paul Robertson, said: “We are proud to be the first supporters’ organisation in Scotland to be granted such a loan by a government body to buy collective shares in our club.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has welcomed a Scottish Government initiative that will give football fans the chance to buy shares in their local clubs

"Falkirk has always been a progressive and forward thinking football club and our greater shareholding will allow ordinary supporters a say in the future direction of the club. We are grateful to the Scottish Government for their recognition of the Falkirk Supporters Society as a democratic, transparent and worthy recipient.”