Falkirk district school pupils impress at Forth Valley Cross Country event

A group of school age youngsters from across the Falkirk district made a big impression at the recent Forth Valley Primary and Secondary Cross Country Championships, held in Alloa.

By Ben Kearney
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 14:01 GMT- 1 min read
Isla Reekie won the P7 girls' race (Photo: Contributed)
Over 400 athletes from Falkirk, Stirlingshire and Clackmannan took part in the races at the West End Park having qualified through their own local races earlier in the year.

P6-7 pupils took on the primary school race, negotiating a one-mile mixed-terrain course. The secondary school event saw young people from S1-6 take part with a mixed-terrain course of 1.5 miles.

Ten children from Falkirk district schools were on the podium with special mention due to Daniel Gray from Falkirk High, Ava Allison from Falkirk High, Ciar Innes-Streeter from Bantaskine Primary and Isla Reekie from Comley Park Primary who won their respective races.

Others who earned podium placings from Falkirk district schools included: Joseph Kallow, Lois Cant, William Retson, Jemma Macleod, Katie Hedges, Ella McQueen.

