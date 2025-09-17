Falkirk & District Carpet Bowls League return as outdoor season comes to a close

With the outdoor bowling season drawing to a close in the coming weeks, attention turns to the indoor version.

In particular, Falkirk Indoor Bowling Club which runs several morning, afternoon and evening leagues.

However, not to be outdone is the Falkirk & District Carpet Bowls League affectionately known as "the wee carpet" which along with private functions plays a crucial role in boosting the finances of clubs and buoying the spirits of their members during the quieter winter months.

Established in 1974 with teams from Camelon Bowling Club and the social clubs of Camelon Juniors, Scottish Tar Distillers, Carronshore and Westquarter, the league quickly grew in popularity and by 1992 peaked at 25 teams with the added excitement of promotion and relegation.

Generous sponsorship from Gordon Semple, branch manager of MGM Timber in Grangemouth, allows the Falkirk & District Carpet Bowls League to continue to thrive (Photo: Submitted)

Following the decline of local industry and the closure of associated social clubs - including Alexanders, Imperial Chemical Industries, British Petroleum, British Alcan and British Steel Corporation - membership naturally subsided.

However, thanks to the generous sponsorship from Gordon Semple, branch manager of MGM Timber in Grangemouth, the league continues to thrive and play a pivotal role in the sporting and social life of the district.

The AGM of which is due to take place at Laurieston Bowling Club on Sunday, September 21 at 1pm.

"Many bowling clubs, social clubs and community groups have an indoor bowling carpet," said league secretary Peter Alexander.

"If they would like to submit a team into our friendly but competitive league, they would be warmly welcomed."

Teams require a minimum of eight players per match, which consists of four pairs and two rinks.

And matches take place on midweek evenings from October to December, with a break over the festive period, followed by a second round of matches from January to March.

There are also a number of cup competitions including a league cup in memory of former secretary Martin Ryan and Sunday cups in February which consist of singles, pairs, triples and rinks.

The new sponsor of which will be announced in the coming weeks.