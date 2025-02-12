Falkirk & District carpet bowls: Burnhead duo retain pairs title after excellent final

Lead Derek Wright and skip John Beattie of Burnhead (Photo: Submitted)

Congratulations to Derek Wright (lead) and John Beattie (skip) from Burnhead Bowling Club on retaining their Falkirk & District carpet bowls pairs title sponsored by Ryan Wesson from Physioflexx Falkirk.

After five rounds and eight hours of bowling they defeated Colette and Fraser McFarlane from Camelon Bowling Club in an excellent final.

With two rounds of fixtures remaining in the MGM Timber league, Camelon C hold a two point advantage over Burnhead whom they visit on Thursday.

Third-placed Laurieston B trail by a further three points.

For more information, visit falkirkbowls.com