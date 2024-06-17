Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teenage boxing sensation Thomas O’Reilly has been tipped to make it to the pinnacle of his sport after adding to his blossoming reputation by earning his second British gold medal for Scotland at this month’s GB Tri-Nation Championships in Cardiff.

O’Reilly, 15, earned the high praise from his head coach at Falkirk’s Sparta Boxing Academy, Sam McLeod, after the teen’s brilliant display in the junior 57kg class in Wales.

McLeod told the Falkirk Herald: "I’ve taught hundreds of young boxers at this club and I think Thomas is the top one definitely, 100%. He’s the standout, old before his time.

"He’s dedicated, meticulous with his training and when it comes to his attributes it’s the full package, he’s got power, strength, stamina and he’s more of a sort of ‘come forward’, aggressive fighter.

New junior 57kg British champion Thomas O'Reilly after securing his second British gold medal (Pics by Michael Gillen)

"Thomas has been selected in the ‘Next Generation’ group, which has never been done before. Only a handful of boxers were picked from all over Scotland because they were seen as mega talented.

"I honestly feel like Thomas can go all the way. I feel like he can go to the professional game and pick up titles there.

"I also think he’s got aspirations to go to the Commonwealth Games, not the next one, but the one after (in 2030, venue undecided).”

With the recent fights in Cardiff each contested over three, two-minute rounds, O’Reilly initially faced a tough Welsh adversary in the semi-finals, where he demonstrated his ability to adapt and change his style effectively.

Thomas O’Reilly is rated to be the best young boxer Sam McLeod has coached at Sparta

Employing well-timed counters, particularly the check right hand, the Falkirk fighter successfully outmaneuvered his opponent to secure a unanimous points win and a spot in the final.

The championship showdown then proved to be a closely contested affair, with O'Reilly facing off against a former European champion from England.

Displaying exceptional reflexes and strategic finesse, O'Reilly expertly navigated that bout, capitalizing on his quick counters and finishing strongly in exchanges to claim the coveted title on a split points decision.

Although O’Reilly gets his guidance at club level from McLeod, the head coach revealed that he was unable to sit in the teen’s corner in Cardiff.

Sparta head coach Sam McLeod with Thomas O’Reilly after youngster won 2022 Euros silver in Turkey

McLeod explained: “When Thomas is with the Boxing Scotland team, I can’t do his corner for national tournaments.

"But I train him for the domestic tournaments and get him ready for travelling away with Scotland, and then somebody else takes him as part of the Scotland team, in his corner.”

Following his remarkable success at the GB Tri Nation Championships, O'Reilly has been selected to represent Scotland once again at the upcoming EUBC Junior European Boxing Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

With the competition set to take place from this Friday, June 21 to Wednesday, July 3, O'Reilly is determined to build on his achievements and aim for gold at the prestigious event.

O’Reilly has landed two gold medals at British level

Having secured the Scottish title for the fourth consecutive time and now being a two-time British champion, O'Reilly is next setting his sights on achieving a remarkable treble by surpassing his previous silver medal-winning performance at the 2022 Euros which were held in Turkey.

McLeod said: “One hundred per cent, Thomas is very confident about his chances in Bosnia.

"When he appeared at the Euros the first time, we were going into sort of unknown territory and we didn’t know how he would handle the occasion.

"But obviously he won silver after getting to the final.

"In my mind, an unbiased opinion, Thomas actually won that fight.

"The final was a split decision but the win went to England.

"But this year I just think he is firing on all cylinders.

"He’s ticked every box, he’s winning at every major tournament, and he’s had a lot more international experience since those last Euros two years ago.

"So I think he’s ready to take the gold medal this time.

"Thomas is just one of those boys where any tournament you put him in, you are expecting a good result, you are expecting him to make a medal anyway.

"He just finds a way to win, he knows how to win, so I am more than confident that he can go and pick up a gold at this tournament.

"I would have liked to have gone out to Bosnia for this one, but I’ll be staying in Falkirk.

"I’ve just got too much going on with other boxers and my business. It’s just too much of a commitment.”

The Euros tournament will see bouts of three, two-minute rounds start from Sunday, June 23, with over 300 15 and 16-year-old boys and girls from 30 countries countries getting the chance to fight for European medals at Sarajevo’s Arena Hotel Hills, a state-of-the-art multi-purpose facility for various types of sports, cultural and entertainment events.

McLeod added: “It depends how many fighters are in Thomas’s group exactly how many fights he will face.

"But I think there will be two preliminary stages and then they move onto the quarters, semis and finals, over the span of a couple of weeks.

"So Thomas could be involved in a lot of fights.”