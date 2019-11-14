Falkirk basketball side Sony Centre Fury relishing the best of times this season

Fury basketball club are enjoying one of their best ever starts to the season in their 27 year history.

The Falkirk club are one of just a few clubs in Scotland who qualify to play in all six Scottish Division 1 Leagues.

Headcoach John Bunyan. Picture: Michael Gillen.

At present the U16 Cadette and U18 Junior Women’s teams sit on top of their leagues and both are through to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The Senior Women are looking to join their younger clubmates when they play Reign tomorrow night for a place in the semi- finals and sit fourth in their league table on the back of three-game winning streak.

On the Men’s side, the Senior Men are the only unbeaten team in the Division 1 table with the under-18 Junior Men sitting second and the young under-16 cadet team sitting sixth.

This weekend sees key games across Scotland as the six teams strive to maintain their Championship challenge.

Fury senior women have had a decent start. Picture: Alan Murray

Sony Centre Fury BC Senior Men face Dunfermline Reign this Saturday on the road and for the Falkirk side it will provide a chance to move to 8-0 in the Scottish title race and hand Reign their second loss of the season.

Fury, led by head coach John Bunyan, will look to their triple guard threat of former Rocks player Bantu Burroughs, ex-US College playmaker Makaleb McInnis and home grown, Lithuanian born, Eddy Leginas to get what would be a very important win.

The multi talented trio all possess a strong three point threat, have the ability to penetrate to the basket or shoot off the dribble, and are arguably the country’s top back court.

Backed up by former Scotland international Bryan Munnoch, the guard spot is not the only area Fury has excelled in this season, with former Rock Keith Bunyan still churning out the three-pointers, as has former Scotland Junior Connor Martin.

Fury Junior Men. Picture: Alan Murray

Fury’s international force now includes Chinese star Zihao Lin who has moved into the Sony sponsored side’s starting five after a series of impressive performances, alongside Lithuanian powerhouse Ziggy Dauksas, who is having his best season with the club.

Fury’s trio of bigs, Bulgarian Ivan Ganchev, Scot Ross Gibson and Fury’s third Lithuanian – Evaldis Bursaitis gives the Falkirk side a strong presence inside and on the boards, with Ganchev a big time shot blocker.

The match tips off at 2.15pm at St.Columba’s High School, Dunfermline and Fury fans will be well represented at what is expected to be a very competitive match.

Fury’s Senior Women face a tough trip to the capital where on Sunday they face Edinburgh University, the team they defeated in the opening round of the Scottish Cup.

13-09-2019. Picture Michael Gillen. 8pm. GRANGEMOUTH. Abbots Road. Grangemouth Sports Complex. Sony Centre Fury v St Mirren. Fury win 85-81. Winning points from Makaleb McInnes.

With both sides challenging at the top of the Championship, the student side sit in third spot with Fury, with a game in hand, in fourth.

In the cup tie, Fury won the battle of the trapping defences and it’s expected there will be no change in either side’s style of play. What will be crucial will be execution on offence with both teams having the ability to put points on the board quickly.

That match tips at 1.20pm at Edinburgh University Pleasance SC.

The Junior Men face Dunfermline Reign – a game that brings together the teams who sit joint second in the Division1 table.

Fury have produced a great team effort this season to get their attempt to land three Division One titles in a row back on track.

The Cadet Men also face Reign and in a league that has produced no clear title favourite, the young Sony sponsored side will be looking to get a win that will push them back into title contention.

Fury Junior Men landed last season's championship. Picture: Alan Murray

The Cadette and Junior Women both sit top and for Rebecca Lonsdale and Kim Flockhart’s sides they will be looking for wins that will keep them at the top of their respective leagues.

The U16s travel north to Inverness to face the Lions, with the U18s in Edinburgh squaring up to Polonia.

The weekend will also see Fury CM 2 team in Division 2 action against Blaze and the CW 2 team in NDL action against North Lanarkshire and Glasgow Fever.

Lin Zihao of Fury. Picture: Michael Gillen

Makaleb MacInnis. Picture: Michael Gillen

Senior women guard Shannon Flippard. Picture: Alan Murray

Bantu Burroughs. Picture: Michael Gillen.