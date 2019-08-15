Falkirk basketball player Jenna Beattie joins Caledonia Pride

Falkirk basketball player Jenna Beattie has left childhood club Falkirk Fury to join Caledonia Pride.

Beattie has signed with the women’s British Basketball League side, which is based in Edinburgh, and is its first summer arrival ahead of the new season.

She leaves Fury after a number of years with the club, a 2017 Scottish Basketball Championship play-off final title to her name and the club’s player of the year award in 2018.

Beattie, who also featured for Glasgow University between 2013 and 2015, says she is relishing the opportunity to test herself at a higher level.

She told Pride’s official website: “Basketball has always been my passion, which is why I knew I had to embrace this opportunity and put my all into it.

“I am ready to put all my energy, effort and determination into Pride and push my performances to a new high.

“We, as a team, have a great talent base and I am confident we will lift our performances further this season.”

At international level, Beattie has represented Scotland at both U16 and U18 age groups.

She becomes the sixth Scot to join Pride, with Hannah Robb, Hansine Marshall, Pollyanna Storie, Sian Phillips and Maela Faleu all performing last year.

Pride head coach Bart Sengers is fully aware of what Jenna can bring to his squad and is looking forward to seeing what she can bring to the team.

He said: “After Jenna expressed interest in playing for Pride halfway during last season, we agreed to have her join practices to see how she would fit in.

“We wanted to see how committed she was, as well as how she would adjust to a different way of playing. She has done very well and has been a pleasure to work with.

“She showed a lot of drive to improve and I believe she can make a valuable contribution to the team this season.

“She was a dominant player for Fury last season in the Scottish league and it will be interesting to see what she can do in her first year in the WBBL.

“It surely will be a big adjustment but I am sure Jenna will give all she has to the team and make contributions on and off the court.”

“Our team will look a lot different from last season.”