Falkirk archer edged out of individual bronze at ‘amazing’ World Transplant Games

Falkirk archer and multiple medal winner Martin Strang narrowly missed out on an individual bronze at the World Transplant Games in Newcastle last weekend.

In difficult conditions Martin, who received a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2012, missed out on a medal by 14 points, with his last two arrows being affected by the wind, he said.

In the team event, they were knocked out by another Team GB team in the semi-finals but clinched bronze.

Martin said: “The World Transplant Games were amazing. Over 1500 athletes who have had transplants supported by their friends, families and the donor families attended. Listening to other people’s Transplant stories was amazing, and win or lose the events we were in, we were all winners as we were all powered by the gift of life.

“The world Transplant Games in 2021 are in Houston, Texas so I’m hoping I can qualify at the British Transplant Games next year.”