Falkirk 75-18 Cartha Queen's Park : Home team second in table after seventh straight league victory

Stewart McCulloch making inroads for Falkirk in Saturday’s win over Cartha Queen's Park (Pics by Gordon Honeyman)

Falkirk are now sitting second in the 12-team table with 37 points - just a point adrift of leaders Glasgow Accies after 10 games.

Delighted Falkirk director of rugby Kenny Grieve said: “We are doing very well at the moment. We are quite pleased with the progress this group of players is making.

"The weekend was a potential banana skin. Cartha are renowned for being quite stuffy.

Stefan Yarrow tries to evade Cartha tackle

"But we played really well, everybody did their jobs and we pulled away quite comfortably in the end.

"To the point that the referee actually cut the game short by about eight minutes which was a wee bit disappointing because we probably could have got about another 14 or 20 points in that time, but not to worry.

"The boys now have a taste for scoring a lot of points in games. They know once we get ahead we have got to stay ahead, be really clinical when we get opportunities and put our foot on the throat.

"They have learned that and it is getting stronger and stronger each week.

Amaury Goulley scored try for hosts

"That is a real big step forward for this group of players. A few years ago we would never have been in situations like this, we’d have been scrapping and fighting for our lives.

"There has become a bit more maturity around the group which has really helped our progress.

"We are really pleased things are coming together well and that’s because of the hard work they’re putting in on a Tuesday and a Thursday to get better and improve.”

Falkirk led 23-13 at half-time against Cartha, securing their four-try bonus point before the interval thanks to scores by Connor Faulds, Gregor Dodd, Gregor Brodie and Gregor Ramsay.

Connor Faulds got two tries

The opening 40 minutes also saw all Falkirk conversion attempts missed into a strong wind, although Glen Faulds did kick a penalty. Cartha’s points came via two penalties and a try.

Into the second-half and Falkirk added a further eight tries through Connor Faulds, Euan Cassells, Ramsay, Andy McNab, Amoury Goulley, Brodie (2) and Dodd.

Glen Faulds also slotted over a further six conversions for the home team.

Cartha scored their second try of the afternoon after 65 minutes but it was a poor day for the side currently sitting 10th in the standings.

Falkirk’s bid for eight straight league wins comes at seventh-placed Kirkcaldy this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

"Kirkcaldy’s pack will test our scrum,” Grieve said. “But if we can get parity with the scrum and in the setpiece then we should have enough firepower in the back division to then take that forward and secure the scores that we require.

"We are probably going into the game as favourites but we need to make sure that we do our basics and our jobs properly to overcome their big, powerful forward pack.

"If we do that we should get the result we’re after.

