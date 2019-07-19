Expansion of bike club needs more volunteers

Falkirk Junior Bike Club has undergone a period of rapid expansion, and now require to bolster their Coaching and Leadership team to ensure that they can sustain their current growth, and deliver for the wide range of abilities within the club.

The club caters for young people aged 4-16 and runs sessions at a range of locations focusing primarily on Mountain Biking, Cyclocross and Road Cycling.

The club is looking to hear from people who are passionate about the sport of cycling, are driven to ensuring that everyone can develop a love of the sport, and reach their full potential.

Previous coaching or leadership experience is welcome, but this doesn’t need to be within cycling. We are however, looking for dynamic, enthusiastic individuals with experience of working with children.

The club will support candidates to gain the requisite qualifications which are all administered by British Cycling - namely UKCC Coaching Qualifications at Level 1, Level 2 and Level 2 Discipline Specific Units, and Mountain Bike Leadership Award at Level 2. If you have any of these qualifications already, then we would particularly like to hear from you.

Currently sessions take place on Saturday mornings and Wednesday evenings, with riders split by ability. There are around 120 riders in the club, and around half of these have competed in the last year.

The focus of the current expansion of the Coaching and Leadership team is the grow the skill-base of the team to ensure that we are challenging all riders, and as we see more older riders come through the age groups, ensure that they are properly supported to meet the demands of the technically and more physically demanding events at Scottish and British level.

All roles are voluntary, but in addition to the support to go through the required qualifications, coaches and leaders will be provided with kit to wear, and equipment to support the delivery of their sessions.

There are opportunities to undertake the qualifications in the second half of 2019, however this won’t impact on your ability to assist at sessions in advance of this.

As this is regulated work, all of our volunteers are required to complete a PVG through Disclosure Scotland, this process is supported by our club Wellbeing and Protection Officer.

For an informal chat, to find out more information or to express an interest in joining the team, please do not hesitate in contacting Head Club Coach Fraser Johnston by emailing Fraser@FJBC.scot