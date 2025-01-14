Exciting finishes on all three courses at Forth Valley Night League

Graham Gristwood was a race winner at Bonnyfield (Photo: Submitted)

The Forth Valley Night League reached its halfway point with the opening race of 2025 at Bonnyfield, near Bonnybridge, and there were exciting finishes on all three courses, writes Steven Scott.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six-time King of the Night Graham Gristwood was out for his first run of the season, having missed the first half of the campaign due to being away in England, and he won an epic battle with Chris Smithard that only really evolved in the gaffled stage to take the victory in 26.44.

Chris was 24 seconds back in second place, with Will Hensman solid in third (33.12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STAG's Rudi Paul continues to lead the way overall, but saw his lead cut to a single point by Alexander Hunt, albeit he has one race in hand, while Paul Hammond overtook another STAG athlete, Frederik Nordvall Forsberg, for third place.

Scarlett Kelly has a comfortable lead in her bid to retain the Queen of Winter ladies title.

Fraser Cheyne looks like the man to beat on the Short course this year, as he claimed his third win on the trot, by more than five minutes and in a time of 32.31.

Lucas Baikie and Esme Kelly came off the final control neck and neck, and Lucas was able to take back two seconds on the run-in for second place (37.50), with Esme at least having the consolation of extending her overall series lead to 47 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice McDaid and Rachel Kirkland are also well placed atop the league table, while James Edward has the current lead in the men's stakes from Rob Truswell, with Fraser Cheyne looking threatening in third.

Long-time Novice course leader Bryony McLeod has called a halt to her season, as she's due to give birth next month, which opens the way for the chasing pack to make a late-season impression. It fell to Helena Carey to post the winning time on the Bonnyfield course (20.30) but she had to look lively to repel the challenge of juniors Sean Truswell and Lachlan Carruthers, who were 15 and 16 seconds back, having been first and second going into the final checkpoint.